Cricket World Cup 2023 AFG vs SL | It’s difficult to stop injuries owing to playing a lot of games: Angelo Mathews

October 29, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - Pune

Amol Karhadkar
Pulling strings: Mathews was on the ball in the game against England. 

Pulling strings: Mathews was on the ball in the game against England.  | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

All-rounders and injuries have emerged as the two sides of the same coin, especially in modern-day cricket. As a result, pace-bowling all-rounders are on the wane in top-flight cricket.

Angelo Mathews, the veteran Sri Lankan who has rediscovered his mojo as an all-rounder, has insisted on the need for all-rounders to manage excessive workload.

“The only all-rounder whom I can remember who didn’t have any injuries was Jacques Kallis. He was just an extraordinary player. He was my idol as well. Due to playing so many games these days, it’s really difficult to stop injuries,” Mathews said ahead of Sri Lanka’s key clash against Afghanistan.

“You have to sort of look after yourself, manage your workloads, and then hydration, recovery, everything. Everything comes into play but still you can get injured you know, so you just have to know your body. Once you get to know your body, you just have to manage yourself.”

After joining the squad last week as a travelling reserve, Mathews was drafted in as Matheesha Pathirana’s replacement. And the veteran made an immediate impact during Sri Lanka’s win against defending champion England.

He had mixed feelings about his omission and call-up. “Cricket has taught me a lot over the last 15 years, and I tried to control what I can control, and I try to shut myself down from negativity,” he said.

“I am not trying to prove anything to anyone. At the end of the day, it’s an honour to represent your country and, at any given time, I take it as a challenge. I tried to use my experience over the last 15-16 years. I have played in India, it’s a very tough place to play. And I try to enjoy every single moment.”

