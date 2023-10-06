ADVERTISEMENT

Confident Afghanistan meets inconsistent Bangladesh in World Cup

October 06, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Dharamshala

The two teams will kickstart their campaigns away from the urban cauldrons, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, overlooked by the picturesque Dhauladhar range

Ayan Acharya

Afghanistan’s players during a practice session ahead of their ICC men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh, in Dharamshala, on October 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Before the 2023 ODI World Cup opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the 10 captains sat in the GCA Club House for a pre-World Cup press conference.

ALSO READ
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 | Full squad list of all 10 participating teams

Former India coach Ravi Shastri, one of the two moderators, asked Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi how bowling was his team’s strength. It sounded like a rhetorical question, but Shahidi’s response indicated a different nucleus. “In this World Cup, our batting will also make a strong statement,” Shahidi said.

Sitting to his right was Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who turned and nodded his head in agreement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After all, openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran had recently added 227 against Babar’s team and 256 against Bangladesh, Afghanistan’s first opponent of the tournament.

The two teams will kickstart their campaigns away from the urban cauldrons, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, overlooked by the picturesque Dhauladhar range, where the bowlers can accurately be described to be running in from the Himalayas!

ALSO READ
2023 ICC ODI World Cup in India | Full schedule, venues, time, teams and where to stream

Afghanistan’s composition remains spin-centric with Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman expected to play, it’s the upswing in batting that’s encouraging. The last-minute inclusion of Naveen-ul-Haq will perk up the seam bowling department at a venue where the low stands allow for the winds to blow across, providing assistance to the fast bowlers.

On the other hand, Bangladesh has had a topsy-turvy build-up. It was eliminated from the Super Four stage at the Asia Cup and lost the three-match series against New Zealand at home 0-2 immediately after. The omission of Tamim Iqbal (back injury) has been a major talking point.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan will be crucial with both bat and ball, leading the attack alongside Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman. The 2020 Under-19 World Cup-winning quartet of Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan and Shoriful Islam hopes to bring that extra heat, extra noise, and extra will.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US