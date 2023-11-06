ADVERTISEMENT

BAN vs SL | Bangladesh opt to field, AQI near venue close to 400

November 06, 2023 02:48 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST - New Delhi

Tanzim Hasan replaced Mustafizur Rahman in the Bangladesh playing XI as the left-arm seamer is not fit.

PTI

Bangladesh players celebrate a wicket during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, on November 6, 2023 | Photo Credit: Reuters

Bangladesh on Monday won the toss and opted to bowl first in their World Cup match against Sri lanka which is being played amid severe pollution levels in the city.

ALSO READ
SLC administration sacked in aftermath of Sri Lanka's heavy defeat to India

The notorious air pollution had put the match in jeopardy, fording the ICC to seek advice from renowned pulmonologist Randeep Guleria to ensure that the game takes place as scheduled.

The AQI (Air Quality Index) near the venue is close to 400.

Tanzim Hasan replaced Mustafizur Rahman in the Bangladesh playing XI as the left-arm seamer is not fit.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
In sport, you often learn more from a defeat than from a victory 

In the the Sri Lankan XI, Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Perera came in for Chamika Karunaratne and Dushan Hemantha.

Teams

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US