October 20, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

Australia's smashing duo of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh on Friday became only the fourth opening pair to notch centuries in a World Cup match.

The two achieved the feat during the game against Pakistan on their way to breaking a plethora of other records in Bengaluru.

First, Warner got to the three-figure mark with a nudge for a single and then, Marsh reached his hundred to celebrate his 32nd birthday in the best possible manner.

Some of the records created during the Australian innings: