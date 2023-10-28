ADVERTISEMENT

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Australia defeat New Zealand by 5 runs

October 28, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Dharamsala

New Zealand began the day with four wins and one loss from their five matches.

PTI

Australian wicketkeeper Josh Inglis run out New Zealand batsman James Neesham during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the HPCA Ground in Dharamshala on Saturday October 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Australia overcame New Zealand by five runs in a thrilling game to continue their winning run in the World Cup here on Saturday.

Batting first, Australia amassed 388 and then stopped the Kiwis at 383 for nine in 50 overs. This is the highest cumulative score by two teams in a World Cup game -- 771, surpassing 754 set during game between South Africa and Sri Lanka in the ongoing competition.

Five-time champions Australia are back on track for a last-four spot having won four matches on the trot after an unimpressive start which saw them lose their first two games.

Travis Head smashed 109 off 67 balls in his first World Cup game and added 175 runs for the opening wicket with David Warner (81 off 65 balls).

Glenn Maxwell (41), Jos Inglis (38) and Pat Cummins, who blasted 37 off only 14 balls, upped the ante towards the end.

Glenn Phillips did an admirable job with the ball, ending with figures of 3/37 as his colleagues were taken to the cleaners.

With the bat, centurion Rachin Ravindra top-scored for New Zealand with a counterattacking 116 off 89 balls.

Brief scores:

Australia: 388 all out in 49.2 overs (Travis Head 109, David Warner 81; Glenn Phillips 3/37) New Zealand: 383/9 in 50 overs (Rachin Ravindra 116, Jimmy Neesham 58, Josh Hazlewood 2/70).

