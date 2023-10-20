Australia and Pakistan face off in big-ticket clash at Chinnaswamy

October 20, 2023 03:39 am | Updated 03:40 am IST - BENGALURU:

A week is a long time in politics — former British Prime Minister Harold Wilson is supposed to have said, referring to the fast-changing pace of the political landscape. The Pakistan cricket team will hope that the adage comes true in sport when it takes on Australia in a crucial World Cup encounter at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

Though Babar Azam & Co. has won two of its three matches, it is coming off a demoralising seven-wicket defeat to India. A bout of viral fever among its members and a knee injury to opener Fakhar Zaman have also hampered preparations.

Bowling headache

Of particular concern is the form of left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi. The 23-year-old often sets the tone for Pakistan, but has blown hot and cold. The lack of wickets from leggie and vice-captain Shadab Khan is also a worry.

But in Babar and Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan has proven match-winners. Along with Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq and Saud Shakeel, they should revel in the traditionally batting-friendly conditions.

Back in the hunt

For Australia, the big-ticket contest perhaps comes at the right time. After losing its opening two fixtures, Pat Cummins’ outfit looked tired and jaded. But the convincing five-wicket win over Sri Lanka has seemingly re-energised the side. The spirit was best exemplified by Adam Zampa, who scalped four wickets despite a bruised body.

Australia is, however, short of runs from the middle-order. The trio of Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell hasn’t reached its usual exalted heights. For Maxwell though, the Royal Challengers Bangalore home turf is a familiar hunting ground, and if he can find his mojo, the fans are in for a treat.

Home away from home

Curiously, Australia has featured in all of the last five ODIs held in Bengaluru, dating back to the 2011 World Cup. David Warner, Smith, Cummins and Zampa have in fact played in the two most-recent ties (2020 and 2017). Pakistan was here for an ODI last in 1999 — which it won — and before that for the charged 1996 World Cup quarterfinal against India.

Form and familiarity point to Australia. Or will a week prove a long time in sport?

