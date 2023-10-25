October 25, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated October 26, 2023 02:46 am IST - New Delhi

The Big Show they call him. A big show he gave them.

Glenn Maxwell on Wednesday produced one of the most astonishing displays of batting in recent times, as he broke the record for the fastest ever World Cup hundred by nine balls. His 106 off 44 balls (9x4, 8x6) stunned the unfortunate Netherlands bowlers as well as the fortunate 18,000-odd spectators that came to watch the match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

It had become more of a mismatch by the time Maxwell’s third ODI hundred came to an end. The former champion ended with 399 for eight.

In reply, the Netherlands was bundled out for 90 in just 21 overs. The Aussies won by 309 runs, the biggest margin at the World Cup.

Biggest margin of victory in WC (by runs)

309: Australia vs. Netherlands, New Delhi, 2023

275: Australia vs. Afghanistan, Perth, 2015

257: India vs. Bermuda, Port of Spain, 2007

257: South Africa vs. West Indies, Sydney, 2015

256: Australia vs. Namibia, Potchefstroom, 2003

It was their third win on the trot after their campaign stumbled at the beginning, losing convincingly to India and South Africa. They are now looking really good — even without Travis Head, whose return to the eleven didn’t happen in this match despite all the speculation.

That meant David Warner and Mitchell Marsh could continue with their opening partnership, which had yielded a record 259 in the last match. On this night, it was only worth 28, with Marsh’s attempt to pull Logan van Beek, from outside the off-stump, ending up as a skier.

Marsh was the rare failure among the top four, as Warner (104, 93b, 11x4, 3x6), who made his sixth World Cup hundred, Steven Smith (71, 68b, 9x4, 1x6) and Marnus Labuschagne (62, 47b, 7x4, 2x6) all looked keen to make most of the batting beauty. That beast of an innings by Maxwell, however, made them the support cast.

AUS vs NED | As it happened

Maxwell looked like a superhero that made his appearance a little before the climax. He came in only in the 40th over and played shots the way like nobody else probably could have, such as the six that took him to his fifty — the reverse-sweep off Bas de Leede, who would go on to become the most expensive bowler in ODI history (two for 115).

His second fifty came off just 13 balls. He added 103 off 44 balls for the seventh wicket with captain Pat Cummins, whose contribution in it was eight.

After the Maxwell masterclass in massacre, the question was when the bowlers would finish the job.

They didn’t take much time, with Adam Zampa recording his third four-wicket haul in a row. This game though will be remembered more for the Maxwell show.

Scoreboard:

Australia innings: Mitchell Marsh c Ackermann b van Beek 9 David Warner c Dutt b van Beek 104 Steven Smith c van der Merwe b Dutt 71 Marnus Labuschagne c Dutt b de Leede 62 Josh Inglis c Engelbrecht b de Leede 14 Glenn Maxwell c Engelbrecht b van Beek 106 Cameron Green run out (Engelbrecht) 8 Pat Cummins (c) not out 12 Mitchell Starc c Ackermann b van Beek 0 Adam Zampa not out 1 Extras: (nb 1, w 11) 12

Total: (For 8 wickets in 50 overs) 399

Fall of wickets: 28-1, 160-2, 244-3, 266-4, 267-5, 290-6, 393-7, 393-8 Bowling: Aryan Dutt 7-0-59-1, Colin Ackermann 4-0-19-0, Logan van Beek 10-0-74-4, Paul van Meekeren 10-0-64-0, Vikramjit Singh 4-0-27-0, Roelof van der Merwe 5-0-41-0, Bas de Leede 10-0-115-2.

Netherlands innings: Vikramjit Singh run out 25 Max ODowd b Starc 6 Colin Ackermann lbw b Hazlewood 10 Sybrand Engelbrecht c Warner b Mitchell Marsh 11 Bas de Leede lbw b Cummins 4 Scott Edwards not out 12 Teja Nidamanuru c Josh Inglis b Mitchell Marsh 14 Logan van Beek c Josh Inglis b Zampa 0 Roelof van der Merwe lbw b Zampa 0 Aryan Dutt lbw b Zampa 1 Paul van Meekeren st Josh Inglis b Zampa 0 Extras: (w-7) 7

Total: 90 all out in 21 overs

Fall of wickets: 28-1, 37-2, 47-3, 53-4, 62-5, 84-6, 86-7, 86-8, 90-9 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 4-0-22-1, Josh Hazlewood 6-0-27-1, Pat Cummins 4-0-14-1, Mitchell Marsh 4-0-19-2, Adam Zampa 3-0-8-4.