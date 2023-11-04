ADVERTISEMENT

Ankle injury rules Hardik Pandya out of World Cup, Prasidh Krishna to replace him in India squad

November 04, 2023 10:01 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - New Delhi

Pandya had hurt his left ankle while fielding of his own bowling in the game against Bangladesh

PTI

India’s Hardik Pandya falls to the ground after injuring his left ankle during their match against Bangladesh in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune on October 19, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was on Saturday ruled out of the ongoing World Cup after failing to recover from his ankle injury.

ALSO READ
India looked the best team by a country mile: Atherton

Pacer Prasidh Krishna, who has played 17 ODIs, has been named Pandya's replacement in the Indian squad, the ICC said in a media release.

Pandya had hurt his left ankle while fielding of his own bowling in the game against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19.

He missed the subsequent games against New Zealand, England and Sri Lanka.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

File picture of India’s Prasidh Krishna | Photo Credit: AP

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 consists of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket and ETC Chair), Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Hemang Amin (Acting CEO - BCCI), Gaurav Saxena (General Manager – Operations, BCCI), Russel Arnold and Simon Doull (Independent Representatives).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US