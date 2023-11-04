HamberMenu
Ankle injury rules Hardik Pandya out of World Cup, Prasidh Krishna to replace him in India squad

Pandya had hurt his left ankle while fielding of his own bowling in the game against Bangladesh

November 04, 2023 10:01 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
India’s Hardik Pandya falls to the ground after injuring his left ankle during their match against Bangladesh in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune on October 19, 2023

India’s Hardik Pandya falls to the ground after injuring his left ankle during their match against Bangladesh in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune on October 19, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was on Saturday ruled out of the ongoing World Cup after failing to recover from his ankle injury.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna, who has played 17 ODIs, has been named Pandya's replacement in the Indian squad, the ICC said in a media release.

Pandya had hurt his left ankle while fielding of his own bowling in the game against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19.

He missed the subsequent games against New Zealand, England and Sri Lanka.

File picture of India’s Prasidh Krishna

File picture of India’s Prasidh Krishna | Photo Credit: AP

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 consists of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket and ETC Chair), Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Hemang Amin (Acting CEO - BCCI), Gaurav Saxena (General Manager – Operations, BCCI), Russel Arnold and Simon Doull (Independent Representatives).

