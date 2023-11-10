HamberMenu
AFG vs SA | Afghanistan opt to bat against South Africa

Afghanistan, who are chasing an improbable semifinal spot, are unchanged. The Proteas have brought in Andile Phehlukwayo and Gerald Coetzee in place of Tabraiz Shamsi and Marco Jansen

November 10, 2023 03:35 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
Azmatullah Omarzai in action during the group stage match of ODI World Cup 2023 between South Africa and Afghanistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 10, 2023.

Azmatullah Omarzai in action during the group stage match of ODI World Cup 2023 between South Africa and Afghanistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and decided to bat against South Africa in their must-win World Cup match here on Friday.

South Africa vs Afghanistan live score

The Proteas have brought in Andile Phehlukwayo and Gerald Coetzee in place of Tabraiz Shamsi and Marco Jansen, who have been rested.

Afghanistan, who are chasing an improbable semifinal spot, are unchanged.

Playing XIs:

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Ikram Alikhil(wk), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(wk), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

