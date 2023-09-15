ADVERTISEMENT

ICC World Cup Trophy unveiled at MAC Stadium

September 15, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Chennai

Sports Bureau

TNCA Members pose with ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup India 2023 trophy at TNCA Club, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on September 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

The ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy arrived in Chennai on Friday as part of its worldwide tour ahead of the quadrennial event which starts on October 5. The prestigious World Cup was unveiled at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium by officials of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association. Chennai will host five World Cup games including India’s first match against Australia on October 8. The World Cup will be in the city for two days and will be on display at the Express Avenue Mall before it travels to Bengaluru.

