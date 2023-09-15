ICC World Cup Trophy unveiled at MAC Stadium

September 15, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Chennai

The ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy arrived in Chennai on Friday as part of its worldwide tour ahead of the quadrennial event which starts on October 5. The prestigious World Cup was unveiled at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium by officials of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association. Chennai will host five World Cup games including India’s first match against Australia on October 8. The World Cup will be in the city for two days and will be on display at the Express Avenue Mall before it travels to Bengaluru.

