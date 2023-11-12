ADVERTISEMENT

ICC World Cup | Best wishes to Team India for semis: PM Modi

November 12, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - New Delhi

PM Modi’s congralutory message to Team India comes after its victory over the Netherlands on Deepavali day.

PTI

India’s Rohit Sharma celebrates after winning the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match over Netherlands, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian cricket team on Sunday on its win against the Netherlands in a World Cup match and extended best wishes to the players for the semifinals.

K L Rahul's century and Shreyas Iyer's 128 lit up the Diwali day as India mowed down the Netherlands by 160 runs here on Sunday, registering its ninth consecutive victory in the showpiece event.

It helped India finish the league engagements with 18 points and the players will now move to Mumbai for the high-stakes semifinal clash against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Diwali becomes even more special thanks to our cricket team! Congratulations to Team India on their fantastic victory against the Netherlands! Such an impressive display of skill and teamwork," Mr. Modi said on X.

"Best wishes for the Semis! India is elated," he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

World Cup Cricket

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US