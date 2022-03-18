This was West Indies' third win in five matches as they now occupy the third spot in the table

West Indies celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh’s Nigar Sultana Joty during the 2022 Women’s World Cup match at Bay Oval, in Tauranga, on March 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

The West Indies recovered from a batting collapse to edge Bangladesh by four runs in a low-scoring final-over thriller in the ICC Women's World Cup here on Friday.

A defiant unbeaten 53 from Shemaine Campbelle saw West Indies — who were asked to bat — recover from 70 for 7 to post 140 for 9 in 50 overs after Bangladesh’s spinners suffocated the Caribbean team's middle order as the two sides played out a roller-coaster first ODI meeting.

This was West Indies' third win in five matches as they now occupy the third spot in the table while Bangladesh are at seventh with just a win from four games.

Afy Fletcher brought the West Indies back as she helped to reduce the opposition to 60 for five but Bangladesh battled back to take the league match to the final over before falling just short.

Bangladesh were all out for 136 in 49.3 overs, while chasing 141 for a win.

Deandra Dottin was the first to fall for 17 when she was caught behind off the bowling of Jahanara Alam before captain Nigar Sultana took a fantastic catch above her head to dismiss the other opener Hayley Matthews for 18.

Stafanie Taylor was the first of five batters in a row who would fall for single figures as she went for four after being deceived by the flight of a Nahida delivery.

Two balls later, Williams would fall for the same score, mistiming a drive and sending the ball straight to Fargana Hoque Pinky to leave the West Indies stuttering on 48 for four.

While another wicket would not fall for the next 12 overs, only 12 runs were scored as the West Indies’ attacking intent came to a juddering halt.

Chedean Nation was run out for six off 37 balls before Aaliyah Alleyne departed for a 12-ball duck.

The pressure was temporarily eased when Campbelle sent a full and wide delivery for four, the first boundary for 124 balls, but Chinelle Henry was caught and bowled by Salma Khatun for a duck.

Campbelle shared a 32-run partnership with Fletcher, the pair rotating the strike well. Fletcher departed for 17 from 28 balls to be Ritu Moni’s first wicket.

Campbelle and new partner Karishma Ramharack both survived being dropped as Bangladesh struggled to get the job done. After 105 balls, Campbelle’s fifty finally came with only three balls remaining.

Bangladesh had a less-than-ideal start to their chase as Shamima Sultana was trapped LBW by Matthews for a five-ball duck. Sharmin Akter, 17 off 25, then became Matthews’ second wicket of the powerplay, sending a low catch to Dottin at slip.

Fargana's leg stump was uprooted by Fletcher to leave Bangladesh 60 for three, the spinner celebrating by miming video-calling her young son.

Fletcher would get two more as Rumana went without scoring.

While Salma safely negotiated the hat-trick ball, Bangladesh had slipped to 60 for five and Matthews then swung the game further towards the West Indies with her own double-wicket over.

Nigar was out LBW for 25 from 77 before Fahima was bowled with a peach of a delivery, one of five ducks in the innings, as Matthews ended her ten overs with a career-best four for 15.

Salma was dropped twice as she anchored Bangladesh’s resistance, but skipper Taylor saw the back of her for 23 to leave Bangladesh needing 31 off 41 with two wickets remaining.

Ramharack took the catch to dismiss Salma before also holding on to a swipe from Jahanara to leave Bangladesh’s fate in the hands of Nahida.

There was a break in play as Shamilia Connell received treatment after collapsing before being helped from the field, and when the action resumed Nahida put Bangladesh within touching distance before Fariha Trisna chopped one off Taylor as the West Indies became the first side to defend 140 or less in five years.

Brief Scores:

West Indies: 140for 9 in 50 overs (Shemaine Campbelle 53 not out, Salma Khatun 2/23, Nahida Akter 2/23).

Bangladesh: 136 all out in 49.3 overs (Nahida Akter 25 not out, Nigar Sultana 25; Hayley Matthews 4/15, Afy Fletcher 3/29, Stafanie Taylor 3/29).