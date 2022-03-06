ICC Women’s World Cup | Cricket

India post 244/7 against Pakistan in WC opener

Sneh Rana of India bats during the women’s world cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, on March 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

March 06, 2022 10:46 IST

Opting to bat, India were under pressure after opener Shafali Verma was dismissed for a duck.