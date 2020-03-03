Cricket

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: India faces England in repeat clash of 2018

India will take on England in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semifinals on Thursday.

India will take on England in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semifinals on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: AP

In 2018, England had beaten India before losing the final to Australia.

Sydney India will take on England in the Women’s T20 World Cup semifinals, it was decided on Tuesday following the rained-out game between South Africa and the West Indies in Sydney.

Also read: Can’t make silly mistakes with harder games coming up, says Harmanpreet Kaur

The abandoned game meant South Africa and West Indies shared a point each which was enough to push the former to the top spot with seven points, leaving England second.

England, who finished with three wins and a loss in the group stage, face India on Thursday in a repeat semifinal of the 2018 edition.

Back then, England had beaten India before losing the final to Australia.

Also read: Shafali given freedom to play natural game, says Harmanpreet

India, who are aiming to make their maiden final, topped the group stage with four wins in as many games.

The second semifinal between South Africa and four-time champions Australia will also be played on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
ICC World Cup
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2020 5:28:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/icc-womens-t20-world-cup-india-faces-england-in-repeat-clash-of-2018/article30972447.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY