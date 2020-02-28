ICC Women’s T20 World Cup | England beats Pakistan

England kept its hopes alive in the ICC women's T20 World Cup with a 42-run win over Pakistan here on Friday.

Captain Heather Knight once again led from the front with 62 in its 158 for seven — her sixth consecutive half-century. In reply, Pakistan was all out for 116.

Knight, who hit eight 4s and a 6, was playing her 100th T20. Natalie Sciver chipped in with 36 and Fran Wilson made 22, with Aiman Anwer taking three wickets.

Some tight England bowling pinned Pakistan down and at the half-way stage, it was struggling at 51 for five. Aliya Riaz did her best to accelerate the run rate in a 41-run cameo.

“We probably would have liked a little but more (total), but the wicket was slow,” said Knight. “Our bowling and fielding was pretty good, but there's always room for improvement.”

Earlier, South Africa clubbed the highest total in the World Cup as it thrashed Thailand by 113 runs.

Proteas skipper Dane van Niekerk won the toss and opted to bat, with her team building 195 for three, anchored by powerful opener Lizelle Lee's 101.

It was the biggest score in the tournament's history, beating India's 194 for five against New Zealand in 2018. In reply, Thailand was all out for 82.

“The box we wanted to tick today was to take the win,” said van Niekerk. “Credit to Lizelle for that century... but I think our fielding let us down a little bit today.”

The scores: England 158/7 in 20 overs (Natalie Sciver 36, Heather Knight 62; Aiman Anwer 3/30) bt Pakistan 116 in 19.4 overs (Aliya Riaz 41; Anya Shrubsole 3/25, Sarah Glenn 3/15).

South Africa 195/3 in 20 overs (Lizelle Lee 101, Sune Luus 61) bt Thailand 82 in 19.1 overs (Onnicha Kamchomphu 26; Shabnim Ismail 3/8, Luus 3/15).