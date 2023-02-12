ADVERTISEMENT

ICC Women T20 World Cup | Pakistan elects to bat against India

February 12, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Cape Town

India brought Harleen Deol in place of the injured Smriti Mandhana.

PTI

Volunteers hold the India flag ahead of the Group B T20 women’s World Cup cricket match against Pakistan at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on February 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat against India in their opening ICC Women's T20 World Cup Group B match in Cape Town on February 12, 2023.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India brought in Harleen Deol in place of Smriti Mandhana, who is out of the opening match after suffering a finger injury during a warm-up game against Australia.

Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof said the decision to bat first was taken after looking at the wicket, which was dry.

Harmanpreet also said she would have opted to bat first had she won the toss. She hoped Mandhana should be fine for the second group game.

Shikha Pandey did not find a place in the playing XI.

The teams:

Pakistan Women: Bismah Maroof (c), Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh.

