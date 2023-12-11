ADVERTISEMENT

ICC Under-19 World Cup: India to open campaign against Bangladesh on January 20

December 11, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Dubai

The fixture had to be renewed after the tournament was shifted from Sri Lanka to South Africa after the ICC suspended the island nation

PTI

Indian players celebrate after defeating England in the ICC Under-19 World Cup in Antigua on February 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India will start their campaign in the Under-19 World Cup with a match against Bangladesh on January 20 in Bloemfontein, South Africa as per ICC's revised schedule, which was released on December 11.

The fixture had to be renewed after the tournament was shifted from Sri Lanka to South Africa after the ICC suspended the island nation for political interference in cricketing administration.

India have been placed in Group A alongside Bangladesh, Ireland and the USA.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After their match against Bangladesh, India will face Ireland on January 25 at Bloemfontein and in their last league match on January 28, they will be up against the USA at the same venue.

The tournament will open with a double header on January 19 as Ireland will face-off against the USA at Bloemfontein while West Indies and South Africa will meet each other at the JB Marks Oval at Potchefstroom.

India’s schedule:

January 20: India vs Bangladesh.

January 25: India vs Ireland

January 28: India vs USA

Other groupings:

Group B: England, South Africa, West Indies, Scotland.

Group C: Australia, Sri Lanka, Namibia, Zimbabwe.

Group D: Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand, Nepal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US