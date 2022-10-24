ICC Twenty20 World Cup | Zimbabwe-South Africa game reduced to 9-over-a-side contest after rain delay

Zimbabwe skipper Craig Irvine won the toss and opted to bat

PTI Hobart
October 24, 2022 16:26 IST

Zimbabwe’s Regis Chakabva plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between South Africa and Zimbabwe at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on October 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

The T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe will be a nine-over-a-side affair after a rain delay of more than two hours here on October 24.

After a pitch inspection at 9:10pm local time (3:40pm IST), the umpires decided to have nine-over-a-side match starting 9:35pm local time (4:05pm IST). Powerplay will be of three overs each.

Zimbabwe skipper Craig Irvine won the toss and opted to bat in their Super 12 game.

Rain had also delayed the toss for the game between the African neighbours and returned after the conclusion of the national anthems, forcing the groundsmen to bring the covers on at Bellerive Oval.

Zimbabwe are playing an unchanged XI from their last match against Scotland.

South African captain Temba Bavuma said he would have bowled first anyway, probably keeping in mind the chances of showers and the Duckworth/Lewis method that could come into the picture later on.

SA have got four pacers and one spinner for the game.

