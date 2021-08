ICC Twenty20 World Cup schedule

India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan.

India will clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in their ICC T20 World Cup opener on October 24 in Dubai, the ICC announced on Tuesday.

As per the schedule announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC), India's next opponent will be New Zealand on October 31 in Dubai, followed by a match against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on November 3.

India's remaining two Super 12 matches are against the winner of Group B (November 5 in Dubai) and second placed side of Group A (November 8 in Dubai).

Complete schedule: (all times in IST)

Round 1

17 Oct: Oman v Papua New Guinea, Muscat (2pm IST); Bangladesh v Scotland, Muscat (6pm IST).

18 Oct: Ireland v Netherlands, Abu Dhabi (2pm IST); Sri Lanka v Namibia, Abu Dhabi (6pm IST).

19 Oct: Scotland v PNG, Muscat (2pm IST); Oman v Bangladesh, Muscat (6pm IST).

20 Oct: Namibia v Netherlands, Abu Dhabi (2pm IST); Sri Lanka v Ireland, Abu Dhabi (6pm IST).

21 Oct: Bangladesh v Papua New Guinea, Muscat (2pm IST); Oman v Scotland, Muscat (6pm IST).

22 Oct: Namibia v Ireland, Sharjah (2pm IST); Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Sharjah (6pm IST).

Super 12s

23 Oct: Australia v South Africa, Abu Dhabi (2pm IST); England v West Indies, Dubai (6pm IST).

24 Oct: A1 v B2, Sharjah (2pm IST); India v Pakistan, Dubai (6pm IST).

25 Oct: Afghanistan v B1, Sharjah (6pm IST).

26 Oct: South Africa v West Indies, Dubai (2pm IST); Pakistan v New Zealand, Sharjah (6pm IST).

27 Oct: England v B2, Abu Dhabi (2pm IST); B1 v A2, Abu Dhabi (6pm IST).

28 Oct: Australia v A1, Dubai (2pm IST).

29 Oct: West Indies v B2, Sharjah (2pm IST); Pakistan v Afghanistan, Dubai (6pm IST).

30 Oct: South Africa v A1, Sharjah (2pm IST); Australia v England, Dubai (6pm IST).

31 Oct: Afghanistan v A2, Abu Dhabi (2pm IST); India v New Zealand, Dubai (6pm IST).

1 Nov: England v A1, Sharjah (6pm IST).

2 Nov: South Africa v B2, Abu Dhabi (2pm IST); Pakistan v A2, Abu Dhabi (6pm IST).

3 Nov: New Zealand v B1, Dubai (2pm IST); India v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi (6pm IST).

4 Nov: Australia v B2, Dubai (2pm IST); West indies v A1, Abu Dhabi (6pm IST).

5 Nov: New Zealand v A2, Sharjah (2pm IST); India v B1, Dubai (6pm IST).

6 Nov: Australia v West Indies, Abu Dhabi (2pm IST); England v South Africa, Sharjah (6pm IST).

7 Nov: New Zealand v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi (2pm IST): Pakistan v B1, Sharjah (6pm IST).

8 Nov: India v A2, Dubai (6pm IST).

Knock-out stage

10 Nov: Semi-final 1 (A1 v B2), Abu Dhabi (6pm IST).

11 Nov: Semi-final 2 (B1 v A2), Dubai (6pm IST).

14 Nov: Final, Dubai (6pm IST).