ICC Twenty20 World Cup | Rain washes out clash between Afghanistan and Ireland

Both teams receive one point so Ireland, who upset England by five runs at the same ground on Wednesday, moving to second in the Group 1 table.

AFP Melbourne
October 28, 2022 11:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A digital screen displays the news that the match is abandoned due to the weather conditions during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Afghanistan and Ireland in Melbourne on October 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

ADVERTISEMENT

Afghanistan suffered their second washout of the Twenty20 World Cup on October 28, 2022 when their clash with Ireland was abandoned without a ball being bowled at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Both teams receive one point so Ireland, who upset England by five runs at the same ground on Wednesday, moving to second in the Group 1 table.

They sit alongside table-toppers New Zealand, who face Sri Lanka in Sydney on Saturday, on three points.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Afghanistan's clash with New Zealand this week was also washed out, leaving them on two points after losing their tournament opener to England.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Showers are forecast for much of the day, potentially also threatening the blockbuster evening showdown between Australia and England at the same ground, with the outfield currently sodden.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Twenty20 World Cup
Twenty20

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app