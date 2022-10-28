Cricket

ICC Twenty20 World Cup | Rain washes out clash between Afghanistan and Ireland

A digital screen displays the news that the match is abandoned due to the weather conditions during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Afghanistan and Ireland in Melbourne on October 28, 2022.

A digital screen displays the news that the match is abandoned due to the weather conditions during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Afghanistan and Ireland in Melbourne on October 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Afghanistan suffered their second washout of the Twenty20 World Cup on October 28, 2022 when their clash with Ireland was abandoned without a ball being bowled at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Both teams receive one point so Ireland, who upset England by five runs at the same ground on Wednesday, moving to second in the Group 1 table.

They sit alongside table-toppers New Zealand, who face Sri Lanka in Sydney on Saturday, on three points.

Afghanistan's clash with New Zealand this week was also washed out, leaving them on two points after losing their tournament opener to England.

Showers are forecast for much of the day, potentially also threatening the blockbuster evening showdown between Australia and England at the same ground, with the outfield currently sodden.


