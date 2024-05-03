ICC Twenty20 World Cup | Javagal Srinath, Nitin Menon, Madanagopal named among match officials

May 03, 2024 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - Dubai

Umpires Nitin Menon and Jayaraman Madanagopal, along with ICC match referee Javagal Srinath will be the Indian representatives at the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Americas next month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ICC on May 3 announced the list of 26 match officials set to be in charge for the first round of the month-long event to be held in the United States of America (USA) and the West Indies, starting June 1.

There will be 20 umpires who will be officiating in 55 matches across nine venues, which also include renowned ICC umpires — Richard Illingworth, Kumar Dharmasena, Chris Gaffaney and Paul Reiffel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides Madanagopal, the likes of Sam Nogajski, Allahudien Paleker, Rashid Riaz and Asif Yaqoob will also be making their ICC senior men's competition debut.

As for the six referees, Ranjan Madugalle, Jeff Crowe, and Andrew Pycroft will also be among the renowned ones besides Srinath.

“Within the selected cohort, we have a complement of experienced match officials and other high-performing members who have been recognized for their strong and consistent performances," said ICC General Manager, Wasim Khan, in an ICC release.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The throughput from the pathway programme will continue to see the development and emergence of high-quality match officials across the game.

“We are proud of the team we have assembled. We are confident that our officials will perform strongly."

Umpires:

Chris Brown, Kumar Dharmasena, Chris Gaffaney, Michael Gough, Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth, Allahudien Paleker, Richard Kettleborough, Jayaraman Madanagopal, Nitin Menon, Sam Nogajski, Ahsan Raza, Rashid Riaz, Paul Reiffel, Langton Rusere, Shahid Saikat, Rodney Tucker, Alex Wharf, Joel Wilson and Asif Yaqoob.

Match Referees:

David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Andrew Pycroft, Richie Richardson and Javagal Srinath.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.