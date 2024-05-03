GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

ICC Twenty20 World Cup | Javagal Srinath, Nitin Menon, Madanagopal named among match officials

ICC announced the list of 26 match officials set to be in charge for the first round of the month-long event to be held in the United States of America (USA) and the West Indies, starting June 1.

May 03, 2024 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - Dubai

PTI
File photo of match referee Javagal Srinath. Srinath and umpires Nitin Menon and Jayaraman Madanagopal have been named as Indian representatives for the upcoming Twenty20 world cup.

File photo of match referee Javagal Srinath. Srinath and umpires Nitin Menon and Jayaraman Madanagopal have been named as Indian representatives for the upcoming Twenty20 world cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Umpires Nitin Menon and Jayaraman Madanagopal, along with ICC match referee Javagal Srinath will be the Indian representatives at the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Americas next month.

The ICC on May 3 announced the list of 26 match officials set to be in charge for the first round of the month-long event to be held in the United States of America (USA) and the West Indies, starting June 1.

There will be 20 umpires who will be officiating in 55 matches across nine venues, which also include renowned ICC umpires — Richard Illingworth, Kumar Dharmasena, Chris Gaffaney and Paul Reiffel.

Besides Madanagopal, the likes of Sam Nogajski, Allahudien Paleker, Rashid Riaz and Asif Yaqoob will also be making their ICC senior men's competition debut.

As for the six referees, Ranjan Madugalle, Jeff Crowe, and Andrew Pycroft will also be among the renowned ones besides Srinath.

“Within the selected cohort, we have a complement of experienced match officials and other high-performing members who have been recognized for their strong and consistent performances," said ICC General Manager, Wasim Khan, in an ICC release.

"The throughput from the pathway programme will continue to see the development and emergence of high-quality match officials across the game.

“We are proud of the team we have assembled. We are confident that our officials will perform strongly."

Umpires:

Chris Brown, Kumar Dharmasena, Chris Gaffaney, Michael Gough, Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth, Allahudien Paleker, Richard Kettleborough, Jayaraman Madanagopal, Nitin Menon, Sam Nogajski, Ahsan Raza, Rashid Riaz, Paul Reiffel, Langton Rusere, Shahid Saikat, Rodney Tucker, Alex Wharf, Joel Wilson and Asif Yaqoob.

Match Referees:

David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Andrew Pycroft, Richie Richardson and Javagal Srinath.

Related Topics

Twenty20 World Cup / Twenty20

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.