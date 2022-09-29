ICC Twenty20 World Cup | Jasprit Bumrah ruled out with stress fracture

Bumrah is the second senior star player to be ruled out after Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from a knee surgery.

Amol Karhadkar New Delhi
September 29, 2022 15:50 IST

Jasprit Bumrah is seen during a practice session in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo Credit: PTI

India has been dealt with a major injury blow ahead of the T20 World Cup, with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah being virtually ruled out of the marquee event in Australia, starting next month.

The Hindu understands that Bumrah is highly unlikely to board the plane to Australia next week. The development comes a day after Bumrah couldn't take the field for the first T20I against South Africa. On Wednesday, a team spokesperson has revealed Bumrah was unavailable for the game due to "back pain" felt during "Tuesday's practice session".

Given his recurring back injury, The Hindu understands that the decision makers are unwilling to take chances with the fitness of one of their key players during a World Cup.

Bumrah was earlier ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a back injury. In his last T20I on September 25, the third match against Australia, he conceded 50 off four overs — his worst T20I figures.

Bumrah's unavailability brings Mohammed Shami, originally named as a standby, into the mix. However, Shami was not a part of the T20Is against Australia and South Africa as he is yet to recover from COVID-19.

Bumrah’s injury setback puts a question mark of India’s bowling makeup in the lead-up to the major event.

The main draw of the T20 World Cup is to begin on October 22, with India set to open its campaign against Pakistan on October 23. The Men in Blue are set to board a flight for Perth on October 6 for a preparatory stint.

