ICC Twenty20 World Cup final | Adil Rashid and Ben Stoke strike quick wickets

If the match starts but cannot be finished, it will resume on Monday from where it was halted.

AFP Melbourne
November 13, 2022 14:35 IST

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the final of the T20 World Cup cricket against England in Melbourne on November 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl against Pakistan in the Twenty20 World Cup final at an overcast Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13, 2022.

Rain was widely forecast but had yet to arrive with a minimum of 10 overs per side needed to constitute a game, compared to five during the group stages.

England, the 50-over World Cup champions who are looking to add to their sole T20 crown in 2010, named an unchanged side with batsman Dawid Malan and pace bowler Mark Wood still not fit, meaning Phil Salt and Chris Jordan retain their places.

Pakistan are also searching for a second T20 title after winning the tournament in 2009 and, like England, named an unchanged side.

The squad

England: Jos Buttler (capt), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Marais Erasmus (RSA)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

