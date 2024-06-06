GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

T20 World Cup: Ireland bank on stalwarts to fire against newcomers Canada

Namibia were superb in the 'Super Over' win over Oman and that trial by fire would have given them the confidence to take on Scotland, who will be playing their second game after their opener against England was rained off.

Published - June 06, 2024 03:44 pm IST - New York

PTI
Ireland celebrates a wicket during the ICC Twenty20 world cup 2024 match against India.

Ireland celebrates a wicket during the ICC Twenty20 world cup 2024 match against India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ireland will bank on their experienced batters Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling and Harry Tector to recover from the pummeling given by India and get their T20 World Cup campaign back on track when they face a dangerous Canada in New York on June 6.

Ireland went down by eight wickets against India on June 5, while Canada will be eager to recover after a seven-wicket loss to co-hosts USA.

Playing in their eighth T20 World Cup, Ireland have often struggled to make an impression in the event despite several of their key players playing in English county. In fact, they have made it to the 'Super 8' only once in 2009.

Balbirnie and captain Stirling, who have a combined experience of more than 250 T20Is, were unable to give the side a decent start on a difficult pitch at the Nassau Country Stadium, even as rival skipper Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant showed the way with their batting master-class while guiding India to a huge win.

Tector, a veteran of 77 T20Is, too failed to kick on as Ireland were bowled out for a sub-100 total by the disciplined Indian bowlers, and they require an urgent turnaround.

Ireland will be playing their second match at this venue inside two days and they will be keen to execute the learnings from that.

World Cup newcomers Canada, on the other hand, too are coming off a big defeat against the United States in a high-scoring Group A match in Dallas.

Canada, can, however derive strength from their T20 World Cup Qualifier match against Ireland in 2019. In that match, the Maple Leafers inflicted a crushing 10-wicket defeat on the Irishmen.

In skipper Navneet Dhaliwal, Canada have a veteran top-order batter who was a part of that 2019 victory, and a lot will be riding on him. Canada will also take heart from the defeat against the USA because they had posted an imposing 194 against them and would look for an encore.

Squads (from):

Ireland: Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little*, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock (wk), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Ben White, Craig Young.

Canada: Saad Bin Zafar (captain), Aaron Johnson, Ravinderpal Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kaleem Sana, Dilon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Rayyankhan Pathan, Junaid Siddiqui, Dilpreet Bajwa, Shreyas Movva and Rishiv Joshi.

Match Starts at 8 pm.

Scotland vs Namibia

Bridgetown (Barbados): Namibia were superb in the 'Super Over' win over Oman in their T20 World Cup opener and that trial by fire would have given them the confidence to take on Scotland, who will be playing their second game after their opener against England was rained off.

Namibia celebrates after their win in the super over against Oman in the ICC Twenty20 world cup 2024.

Namibia celebrates after their win in the super over against Oman in the ICC Twenty20 world cup 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Scots did show their capabilities against the defending T20 World Cup champions, but rain had the last laugh and both teams were forced to share points.

While Namibia would rely heavily on veterans Gerhard Erasmus, the skipper, and all-rounder David Wiese, who have been at the forefront of the country's cricketing charge.

They are carrying the experience from the two previous T20 World Cups. Additionally, Namibia also have won their last three T20Is against Scotland, something that will give them a positive frame of mind.

Squads:

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger, PD Blignaut.

Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.

Match starts at 12:30 am (Friday).

Related Topics

Twenty20 World Cup / T20 World Cup 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.