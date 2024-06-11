T20 World Cup 2024: Australia faces Namibia with an eye on Super Eight; Sri Lanka in must-win situation against Nepal

Living up to the favourites tag with two consecutive wins, a confident Australia will aim to secure a Super Eight berth when they face lower-ranked Namibia in their Group B T20 World Cup clash in North Sound on June 12.

Australia fired in unison to become the first team in this edition of the tournament to score 200-plus runs in a one-sided 36-run win over arch-rivals England in their last group league match.

It was their second win from as many matches, having started off with a 39-run triumph over Oman. Beating Nambia will be enough for them to make the cut before they take on Scotland in their concluding Group B league fixture.

Scotland lead the table with five points and along with Australia, are firmly ahead in the race to make the Super Eight at the expense of defending champions England who have one point from two matches. Their opening game against Scotland was a washout.

Australia defeated Namibia by seven wickets after restricting their opponents to 119/9 in their only T20 meeting, albeit in a warm-up game two weeks back.

Playing his last World Cup for Australia, David Warner has been in splendid form with one half century and it was his 16-ball 39 that set the tone for their 201/7 against England.

Warner incidentally scored a fifty in the warm-up against Namibia as well. He has 97 runs in the tournament at a fine strike rate of 141.79.

Warner's opening partner Travis Head has also been at his explosive best and the duo will look to give the team a fiery start.

Namibia will expect their veteran all-rounder David Wiese to step up after he starred in their Super-Over win against Oman.

The globe-trotting all-rounder has the experience of facing Australia four times in T20Is during his stint with South Africa.

Left-arm spinner Bernard Scholtz, who has been tidy conceding just one four and one six in his eight overs, will also look to make an impact.

Teams (from)

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner and Adam Zampa.

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger and PD Blignaut.

Match starts: 6am IST.

Sri Lanka in must win clash against Nepal

Former champion Sri Lanka's campaign has gone terribly haywire after defeats to South Africa and they are now faced with a do-or-die clash against Nepal in a group D fixture in Lauderhill, Florida.

Nepal, on the other hand, lost to the Netherlands by six wickets in their only match so far.

South Africa have already qualified to Super Eight following their nervy win over Bangladesh.

A win for the Wanindu Hasaranga-led side will further heat up the race for the second spot with Bangladesh, Netherlands, and Nepal also in the reckoning. For that to happen, the onus will be on the batters.

A loss, on the other hand, would mean curtains for Sri Lanka.

Teams (from):

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal and Kamal Singh Airee

Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madushanka.

Match starts: 5am IST.

