T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan eyes Super 8 entry with win against Papua New Guinea; Pak keen on USA-Ireland match result

Afghanistan will eye another all-round effort to crush an inexperienced Papua New Guinea in Tarouba and enter the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup, and the result will have another underlying effect — knock out New Zealand.

ADVERTISEMENT

The win will carry Rashid Khan's side to Super Eight from Group 'C' alongside the West Indies, who have qualified on June 13 with a win over New Zealand.

It will also mean curtains for the 2021 finalists New Zealand who have lost two out of two.

ADVERTISEMENT

That Rahamanullah Gurbaz (156 runs) and Fazalhaq Farooqi (9 wickets) are currently leading the chart of run-makers and wicket-takers respectively is a just reflection of their fine run in this ICC showpiece.

Apart from Gurbaz, the experienced Ibrahim Zadran too has contributed well to Afghanistan's totals, making 114 runs with a highest of 70.

In bowling, pacer Farooqi has made a fine combination with Rashid, who has so far taken six wickets from two matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has ensured that Afghanistan's opponents do not have any let-up either upfront or in the middle passage.

The PNG might be a spirited side, but it looks way beyond their abilities to overcome a formidable Afghanistan.

Teams (from)

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

ADVERTISEMENT

Papua New Guinea: Assadollah Vala (c), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, CJ Amini, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura.

Match starts at 6AM IST (Friday).

Pak worry over USA-Ireland clash

In a strange scenario, a non-playing Pakistan will be more keen on the result of USA and Ireland Group A match at Lauderhill, Florida on June 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

A win for USA, currently second in this group with four points, will put an end to the World Cup campaign of Pakistan, who have two points from three matches.

Of course, it will also take the co-hosts into the Super Eight from this group along with India.

Ireland are a competitive side with experienced players in their ranks, but they look woefully out of sync here and the task might be heavier against the US, who are playing some very good T20 cricket at the moment.

They will be keeping an eye on the fitness of skipper Monank Patel, who missed the match against India on Wednesday with a left-shoulder injury.

Aaron Jones did the duty of skipper against Rohit Sharma's men in New York.

There is also a strong rain threat to the match as per weather predictions, and even a washout can end the campaign of Pakistan.

It will take the USA to five points and beyond the reach of Pakistan, who can now log a maximum of four points.

Teams (from)

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

USA: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir. Reserve Players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.

Match starts at 8 PM IST (Friday).

England face Oman

England will look to resuscitate their fast-sinking title defence with a win over inexperienced but capable Oman in their T20 World Cup Group B match.

The situation is so grim that England need to win both their remaining matches by a good margin to equal Scotland on five points, and also hope that the latter lose badly against the Antipodeans.

Teams (from)

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Oman: Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad, Khalid Kail. Reserves: Jatinder Singh, Samay Shrivastava, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra.

Match starts: 12.30 AM IST (Friday).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.