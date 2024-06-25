GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Afghanistan beats Bangladesh, enters T20 World Cup semifinal; Australia eliminated

Captain Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq took four wickets to take their team into the semifinals for the first time in a mega event

Updated - June 25, 2024 11:07 am IST

Published - June 25, 2024 10:52 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq celebrates with this teammates the last Bangladeshi wicket during the ICC Twenty20 world Cup 2024 super 8 match, on June 24, 2024.

Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq celebrates with this teammates the last Bangladeshi wicket during the ICC Twenty20 world Cup 2024 super 8 match, on June 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Chasing a target of just 116 set by Afghanistan, Bangladesh batsmen except for Litton Das succumbed by the guiles of captain Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2024 match in Kingstown on June 24. Afghanistan won the match by 8 runs under DLS method.

With this win against Bangladesh, Afghanistan marched into the semifinals thus eliminating Australia in the process. This is the first time that Afghanistan is entering into last four in a mega event.

Batting first, Afghanistan openers Rahmanuttlah Gurbaz (43) and Ibrahim Zadran (18) gave a sedate start to the side. Both the openers could not play their big shots and put on 59 runs in 10.4 overs. Bangladesh bowlers bowled brilliantly and restricted Afghanistan for 115 for 5. Rashid Khan 10 ball 19 took Afghanistan past 100 and a respectable total to defend on a tough pitch.

Bangladesh started their chase on a poor note by losing Tanzid Hasan (0), Najmul Hossain Shanto (5) and Shakib Al Hasan (0) in quick succession with the score reading at 23.

Litton Das (54 not out) played a lone hand with wickets falling around him. Litton played till the end but could not take his team past the total.

Rashid Khan (4 for 23) and Naveen-ul-Haq (4 for 26) strangled the middle and end overs and took Afghanistan into the semifinals.

Bangladesh batsmen have to blame themselves for the heartbreaking loss against Afghanistan.

