T20 World Cup 2024: India enters semifinals with 24-run win over Australia

India rode on skipper Rohit Sharma’s scintillating 41-ball 92 to beat Australia by 24 runs in their final Super Eights fixture and qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup in Gros Islet on June 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Batting first, Rohit fired on all cylinders and struck as many as eight sixes and seven fours during his sparkling knock, which powered India to an imposing 205 for five.

In reply, Australia were restricted to 181 for seven in the stipulated 20 overs. Travis Head top-scored for Australia with 76 off 43 balls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among Indian bowlers, Kuldeep Yadav (2/24) performed brilliantly in the middle overs, while Arshdeep Singh ended with figures of 3/37.

Earlier, the Indian captain gave a glittering exhibition on why he is one of the best exponents when it comes to elevating the muscular exercise of T20 six-hitting into an aesthetic art form. The Indian captain’s 41-ball 92 headlined India’s 205 for five in the final T20 World Cup Super 8 game against Australia at the Daren Sammy Stadium.

Frequent overnight showers had threatened to delay the start of play, but the weather relented just in time. This match was played on the same surface where South Africa had defended 163 against England.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prevailing wind, blowing at 21 kph from east to west in the morning, showed why it has been key to success here. Australia brought back Mitchell Starc for Ashton Agar and chose to bowl, while India remained unchanged from its previous two encounters. Virat Kohli attempted to pull a short ball from Josh Hazlewood into the wind, only for Tim David to take a sharp catch at mid-on. This was the break Australia needed after dropping 11 catches in its previous three games.

Rohit Sharma put on a show as he demolished Starc in the next over to even the scales. Starc’s attempt to swing the ball into the right-hander with the wind backfired, with no appreciable movement during a 29-run third over – the most expensive in his T20 career. Rohit smacked five boundaries, including three sixes. On either side of a brief rain-induced delay, Rohit slog-swept Pat Cummins for his 200th T20I six and reached his fifty off just 19 balls, his fastest in all T20s.

He continued to marmalise the Aussie attack, slog-sweeping leggie Adam Zampa for a six before laying into Marcus Stoinis with a hat-trick of boundaries. A key aspect of Rohit’s innings, particularly against the pacers, was his aggressive charge down the pitch, enabled by the lack of swing and the surface’s flat nature.

Along the way, India lost Rishabh Pant to an attempted big hit off Zampa but brought up its 100 in just 8.4 overs, marking its fastest century in T20 World Cups. With Suryakumar Yadav for company, Rohit marched into the nineties. However, Starc’s change in angle, switching to round the wicket and bowling off-breaks, ultimately ended Rohit’s brilliant innings at 92 in the 12th over.

India reaped the benefits of having a balanced right-hand and left-hand combination in its top eight, ensuring a left-hander was at the crease to counter Zampa, at least for half his spell. As a result, Zampa conceded 41 runs in his four overs. With India going at over 11 runs an over and still six overs left, 220-230 was in sight. But SKY’s dismissal for 31 off Starc robbed some of that momentum. Credit to Hazlewood too, whose spell belied the carnage, as he preferred hit-the-deck lines over full balls and went for 14 in four overs, which included 13 dots and the wicket of Kohli for a duck. Hardik Pandya’s late cameo of 27 in 17 propelled the total past 200.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.