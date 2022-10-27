ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2022 | South Africa's Rilee Rossouw scores first century

South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw celebrates after scoring a century during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup match against Bangladesh in Sydney on October 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

South Africa's Rilee Roussouw scored the first century of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2022. He scored the century against Bangladesh in the league match at Sydney on October 27, 2022.

Rilee Rossouw and Quinton de Kock shared in the highest-ever partnership in Twenty20 World Cup history, amassing 168 for the second wicket.

Rossouw's century is only the 10th since the ICC Twenty20 World Cup started in 2007

Roussouw and De Kock (63) surpassed the 166 that Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara made against the West Indies in 2010.