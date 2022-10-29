Cricket

ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2022 | New Zealand's Phillips hits second century

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips celebrates his century during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2022 match against Sri Lanka in Sydney on October 29, 2022.

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips celebrates his century during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2022 match against Sri Lanka in Sydney on October 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: Mark Kolbe

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips smashed the second century of the Twenty20 World Cup 2022 on October 29, 2022, passing three figures against Sri Lanka to post only the 11th 100 in the tournament's history.

Phillips came to the crease in the third over, with New Zealand in trouble after losing two wickets, and hit 10 fours and four sixes in his 61-ball knock.


