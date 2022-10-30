ICC Twenty20 World Cup | India opts to bat against South Africa, Hooda comes in for Axar

Indian fans wave flags ahead of the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth on October 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in their T20 World Cup match in Perth on October 30, 2022.

In the only change to the India XI, Deepak Hooda came in place of Axar Patel.

Lungi Ngidi replaced Tabraiz Shamsi in the South African team.

The teams

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.