ICC Twenty20 World Cup | Rain delays start of key Australia-England tie

Persistent rain washed out the first game of a double-header, between Afghanistan and Ireland

AFP Melbourne
October 28, 2022 13:25 IST

England’s Moeen Ali is interviewed ahead of the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and England in Melbourne on October 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Rain in Melbourne delayed the start of a crucial Super 12 match between defending champions Australia and England at the Twenty20 World Cup on October 28, 2022.

Persistent rain washed out the first game of a double-header, between Afghanistan and Ireland, and things remained gloomy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The pitch remained covered and the toss was delayed for the hotly anticipated match, which was scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm (0800 GMT) between the Ashes rivals.

Both England, who went down to Ireland in their previous match, and Australia have lost one of their two games in a tough Group 1. Another defeat for either would severely dent their semi-finals hopes.

The tournament witnessed its first washout on Monday with South Africa and Zimbabwe sharing one point each in Group 2.

