ICC Twenty20 World Cup | Rain delays start of key Australia-England tie

AFP October 28, 2022 13:23 IST

Persistent rain washed out the first game of a double-header, between Afghanistan and Ireland

England’s Moeen Ali is interviewed ahead of the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and England in Melbourne on October 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Rain in Melbourne delayed the start of a crucial Super 12 match between defending champions Australia and England at the Twenty20 World Cup on October 28, 2022. Persistent rain washed out the first game of a double-header, between Afghanistan and Ireland, and things remained gloomy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The toss between England and Australia has been delayed due to rain ☔#T20WorldCup#ENGvAUSpic.twitter.com/lLvI7dLsGJ — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 28, 2022 The pitch remained covered and the toss was delayed for the hotly anticipated match, which was scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm (0800 GMT) between the Ashes rivals. Both England, who went down to Ireland in their previous match, and Australia have lost one of their two games in a tough Group 1. Another defeat for either would severely dent their semi-finals hopes. The tournament witnessed its first washout on Monday with South Africa and Zimbabwe sharing one point each in Group 2.



