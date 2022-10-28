Cricket

ICC Twenty20 World Cup | Rain delays start of key Australia-England tie

England’s Moeen Ali is interviewed ahead of the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and England in Melbourne on October 28, 2022.

England’s Moeen Ali is interviewed ahead of the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and England in Melbourne on October 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Rain in Melbourne delayed the start of a crucial Super 12 match between defending champions Australia and England at the Twenty20 World Cup on October 28, 2022.

Persistent rain washed out the first game of a double-header, between Afghanistan and Ireland, and things remained gloomy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The pitch remained covered and the toss was delayed for the hotly anticipated match, which was scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm (0800 GMT) between the Ashes rivals.

Both England, who went down to Ireland in their previous match, and Australia have lost one of their two games in a tough Group 1. Another defeat for either would severely dent their semi-finals hopes.

The tournament witnessed its first washout on Monday with South Africa and Zimbabwe sharing one point each in Group 2.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Twenty20 World Cup
Twenty20
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 28, 2022 1:27:28 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/icc-twenty20-world-cup-2022-australia-vs-england-in-melbourne-on-october-28-2022/article66064486.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY