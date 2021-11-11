ICC T20 World Cup second semifinal | Australia opts to bowl against Pakistan

Dubai

The winner will play New Zealand, who beat England in the first semifinal, in the title clash on Sunday in Dubai.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the second semifinal of the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday.

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, won all of their five Super 12 matches, the only team in the tournament with a perfect record.

Teams

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

TV Umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (WIS)