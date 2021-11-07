Cricket

ICC Twenty20 World Cup | Shoaib Malik blasts 18-ball 54 as Pakistan scores competitive total

Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik plays a shot during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup match against Scotland in Sharjah on November 7, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AP

Veteran Shoaib Malik blasted six sixes in an unbeaten 18-ball 54 after Babar Azam's fourth half-century of the tournament as Pakistan posted 189 for four against Scotland in their final Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Sunday.

Thanks to Malik's blitz, Pakistan scored 43 runs in the last two overs, including 26 in the final six balls bowled by Chris Greaves. It was tournament's joint fastest fifty alongside K L Rahul's 18-ball 50 which also came against Scotland.

Babar, who once again donned the role of the accumulator, became only the third batter to score four half-centuries in a T20 World Cup after former Australia opener Matthew Hayden and India captain Virat Kohli, who achieved the feat in 2007 and 2014 respectively.

Having struggled to 60 for two at the halfway stage, Pakistan got 129 runs in back 10.

Opting to bat first, Babar Mohammad Rizwan were off to a sedate start, as the Scotland bowlers managed to keep the run rate below six until the power play.

Having smoked Bradley Wheal for a gigantic six over deep mid-wicket, Rizwan was dismissed by Hamza Tahir, who drew the batter with a tossed-up delivery before getting an under-edge to the wicketkeeper.

The Scots deserves plaudits for the manner in which they kept a lid on the Pakistan scoring as they ended the power play at 35 for no loss, which became 35 for one in the first ball of the next over with Rizwan's dismissal.

Even as Babar went along nicely, one-down Fakhar Zaman's lean run in the tournament continued as the batter ended up giving a catch to Michael Leask while going for a big shot off Greaves.

Pakistan were not so well placed at 60 for two at the halfway stage as Scotland managed to keep their opponents to a run a ball.

However, things changed completely as Pakistan entered the back 10 with both Babar and the veteran Mohammad Hafeez (31 off 19 balls) cutting loose to clear the ropes at regular intervals during a brisk 53-run third-wicket partnership.

Babar was his usual classy self when he played the ball along the ground, but at the same time, he did not hesitate to go over the top, the result of which were three sixes.

After Babar's dismissal, the show belonged to Malik.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
ICC World Cup
Twenty20 World Cup
Related Articles

End of An Era: Shastri-Kohli partnership eyes winning end to significant chapter in Indian cricket

T20 World Cup | Short break after IPL would have helped, says outgoing bowling coach Bharat Arun
New Zealand's Devon Conway being congratulated by Afghanistan players after the ICC Twenty20 World Cup match in Abu Dhabi, on November 7, 2021.

ICC Twenty20 World Cup | India ousted as New Zealand clinches semifinal spot with comprehensive win

T20 World Cup 2022 | West Indies, Sri Lanka to play in qualifying round; Bangladesh, Afghanistan earn direct entry

‘It was bittersweet ending for us,' South Africa skipper Bavuma

India has itself to blame for the situation it is in

England’s first batch arrives in Australia for the Ashes

ICC T20 World Cup | It’s end of a generation for West Indies cricket, admits Pollard

T20 World Cup | South Africa beat England by 10 runs but crash out on net run rate

'Semi-retired' Gayle wants to sign off in front of home fans

ICC T20 World Cup | Australia stay in semifinal hunt with 8-wicket win over West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup | Pakistan looks to continue invincible run against Scotland

All Indian eyes on Afghanistan-New Zealand match

Indian players visit Scotland dressing room after win, Cricket Scotland calls it 'priceless'

Tarak Sinha, one of India's most respected cricket coaches, is no more

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy | Vashisht’s five-for helps Delhi rout Uttarakhand

New Zealand includes five spinners for India tour

Bravo to retire after T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup | In-form England looks to dash South Africa’s hopes
Captain Virat Kohli greets Scotland's players after India won the ICC T20 World Cup against Scotland in Dubai on November 5, 2021.

T20 World Cup | Jadeja, Shami and Bumrah skittle out Scotland as India wins big
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 7, 2021 9:31:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/icc-twenty20-world-cup-2021-pakistan-vs-scotland-match-in-sharjah/article37370959.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY