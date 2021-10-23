ICC Twenty20 World Cup | England wins toss, elects to bowl against defending champion West Indies

England have gone into the contest heavy on batting

England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl against defending champions West Indies in their Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Saturday.

England have gone into the contest heavy on batting while the West Indies have left out Roston Chase and are playing Lendl Simmons.

Teams:

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, and Tymal Mills.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (C), Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul and Obed McCoy.