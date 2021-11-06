ICC T20 World Cup | Australia wins toss, elects to bowl against West Indies

Australia are playing unchanged XI while West Indies made one change to its side.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl against the ousted West Indies in a Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The Australian playing XI is unchanged while defending champions West Indies brought in Hayden Walsh Jr for Ravi Rampaul.

A victory by a huge margin should help Australia in their quest to clinch a semifinal spot.

Teams:

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (C), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh and Akeal Hosein.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.