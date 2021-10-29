ICC T20 World Cup | West Indies wins thriller to keep hopes alive

Over the ropes: Nicholas Pooran’s 40 off just 22 balls laced with four sixes helped the West Indies post a winning total.

Bangladesh’s chances of progressing looks bleak after losing its third straight match

Defending champion West Indies kept its hopes alive of retaining the title as it edged Bangladesh by three runs in a last-ball thriller for their first win in the Twenty20 World Cup on Friday.

Bangladesh needed 13 off the 20th over bowled by Andre Russell, but fell just short by just three runs to lose its third straight Super 12 match, all but ending its chances of progressing.

Dwayne Bravo struck a huge blow when he dismissed Bangladesh's top-scorer Liton Das, who was on 44, with the final ball of the 19th over.

Earlier, Nicholas Pooran hit 40 off 22 deliveries to lift West Indies to 142 for seven after being put in.

Roston Chase scored 39 on his T20 debut as he and Pooran added 57 runs for the fifth wicket to give the West Indies much-needed momentum in the final few overs.

Former captain Jason Holder hit two sixes in the 20th over in a five-ball 15 on his return to the team.

The Bangladesh bowlers had had the upper hand earlier in the innings removing the out of form Chris Gayle for four.

Bangladesh started its reply cautiously with opening pair Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammed Naim kept in check by the West Indies bowlers.

Russell sent back Shakib for nine after the batsman had been dropped the previous ball.

Holder bowled Naim in the next over to put Bangladesh on the backfoot and the Tigers slipped to 60 for three when Soumya Sarkar departed.

Das kept one end occupied and together with Mushfiqur Rahim kept the side in the hunt, despite the asking rate increasing.

Ravi Rampaul broke the partnership when he bowled Mushfiqur, who missed the ball attempting a scoop shot.

Liton and skipper Mahmudullah took it down to the wire before the former departed and then Russell held his nerve in the final over to give the West Indies a crucial win after two losses