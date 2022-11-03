ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | Pakistan wins toss, bats vs South Africa

South Africa made two changes with David Miller, who has back pain, and Keshav Maharaj being replaced by Heinrich Klaassen and Tabraiz Shamsi; Mohammad Haris replaced injured Fakhar Zaman for Pakistan

AP SYDNEY
November 03, 2022 13:53 IST

Pakistan’s Mohammad Haris, who replaced injured injured Fakhar Zaman in the squad, hits a six during their T20 World Cup match against South Africa in Sydney, Australia, on November 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss Thursday and opted to bat against South Africa in a Group 2 game his team needs to win to have any chance of progressing at the Twenty20 World Cup.

South Africa can secure a spot in the semifinals with a win in either of its last two group games. Pakistan needs to beat the Proteas to remain in contention after narrow losses to India and Zimbabwe.

Pakistan made one enforced change to the lineup with Mohammad Haris replacing Fakhar Zaman, who was ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury.

South Africa made two lineup changes with David Miller, who has back pain, and Keshav Maharaj being replaced by Heinrich Klaassen and Tabraiz Shamsi.

South Africa is unbeaten in Group 2 after adding a five-wicket win over India to its 104-run demolition of Bangladesh and a washout against Zimbabwe.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Muhammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

