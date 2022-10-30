ICC T20 World Cup | Netherlands win toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan in crucial match

Both Netherlands and Pakistan are winless in the tournament so far

Netherlands’ Bas de Leede (centre) and Max O’Dowd (right) bump gloves during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 match between Pakistan and Netherlands at the Perth Stadium on October 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in their Group 2, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at Perth on Sunday.

Both teams are winless in the tournament so far and they sit at the final two positions of the points table. A win will be good for Pakistan after a loss to arch-rivals India in their first match and a shock loss to Zimbabwe next.

Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards said at the toss, "We are going to bat first. Stephan Myburgh, Brandon Glover, Roelof van der Merwe are back in the playing XI."

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said at the toss, "We are not under pressure, but it is not going to be easy for us. We need to focus on this game. In T20 you need a good start in the first six overs. Our middle order has performed well in patches, but we need to step up as a unit. Fakhar is back for Haider Ali."

Playing XIs:

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.