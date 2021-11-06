Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup | It’s end of a generation for West Indies cricket, admits Pollard

West Indians Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo during the ICC Twenty20 match against Australia in Abu Dhabi on November 6, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Francois Nel

Disappointed at crashing out of the T20 World Cup with just one win from five matches, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard on Saturday admitted that it’s the “end of a generation” for the Caribbeans and they need to start from the scratch to build a world beating side.

Veteran opener David Warner produced a feisty unbeaten 89 as Australia recorded a facile eight-wicket win over the West Indies to stay alive in the semifinal race at the showpiece.

With the defeat in the swansong game for Dwyane Bravo and probably also for Chris Gayle, West Indies are likely to miss out on direct qualification for next year’s World Cup. They will drop out of top-8 after Saturday’s defeat.

“Overall it’s been a disappointing campaign. In terms of the batting we have not done well at all. Our bowling has been decent but not good enough. It’s the end of a generation, we have some guys who have done good things for T20 cricket in our team and around the world,” Pollard said at the post-match presentation.

“We as people are very proud. We have to look at the way we play T20 cricket. What we’ve seen is that one guy in the top four has to bat as long as possible. Going forward need to do that better. We have to start from a foundation now,” Pollard said at the post-match press conference.” Australia captain Aaron Finch lauded Warner for his 56-ball 89-run unbeaten knock.

“It was a really pleasing day. I thought it was going to be a long day the way Evin Lewis played. We held our nerve nicely. The way (Warner) managed his innings, got off to a flyer and allowed Mitch Marsh to get into his innings. He’s been a super player for a long time. Can’t understand why people doubted him,” he said.

Man-of-the-match Warner said he just played his natural game.

“Felt satisfying to be there at the end. The key was to play my natural game. It’s about targeting the first two balls and I was able to do that,” said Warner.

“(Our bowlers) have been outstanding. We knew they would come out hard against us. We know the firepower West Indies have and got to a very competitive total.” Warner also paid his tribute to retiring duo of Dwayne Bravo and Chris Gayle, saying they have set benchmark for future generation.

“DJ (Bravo) has been a benchmark for all players coming through, and Chris, he’s someone I look up to.”


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Twenty20 World Cup
ICC World Cup
Related Articles

T20 World Cup | England win toss, opt to bowl against South Africa

Gayle appears to have played his last T20I for West Indies, fraternity hails format’s Bradman

ICC T20 World Cup | Australia stay in semifinal hunt with 8-wicket win over West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup | Pakistan looks to continue invincible run against Scotland

ICC T20 World Cup | New Zealand, Afghanistan clash in match that will decide India’s semifinal chances

Indian players visit Scotland dressing room after win, Cricket Scotland calls it 'priceless'

Tarak Sinha, one of India's most respected cricket coaches, is no more

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy | Vashisht’s five-for helps Delhi rout Uttarakhand

New Zealand includes five spinners for India tour

Bravo to retire after T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup | In-form England looks to dash South Africa’s hopes
Captain Virat Kohli greets Scotland's players after India won the ICC T20 World Cup against Scotland in Dubai on November 5, 2021.

T20 World Cup | Jadeja, Shami and Bumrah skittle out Scotland as India wins big

PTV host apologises to Shoaib Akhtar for on-air spat

Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton resigns over Azeem Rafiq racism case

ICC World Cup 2021 | New Zealand stay on course for semifinal berth with big win over Namibia

ECB bans Yorkshire from hosting international matches for "abhorrent" handling of racism in club

Cricket Australia postpones Afghanistan Test until situation 'clearer'

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy| Gujarat drub Kerala by nine wickets; Easy win for M.P.; Bihar keeps Railways at bay

T20 World Cup | West Indies out of T20 World Cup semifinals race after loss to Sri Lanka
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 6, 2021 8:20:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/icc-t20-world-cup-its-end-of-a-generation-for-west-indies-cricket-admits-pollard/article37356705.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY