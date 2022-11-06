Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | India opt to bat against Zimbabwe

Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against Zimbabwe in Melbourne on November 6, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@ICC

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat against Zimbabwe in their final group match of the T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday.

India made one change, bringing in wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant in place of veteran Dinesh Karthik.

Zimbabwe made two changes, with Wellington Masakadza and Tony Munyonga replacing Milton Shumba and Luke Jongwe.

Already through to the semifinals, India need a win to top Group 2.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza and Blessing Muzarabani.


