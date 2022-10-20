ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | Sri Lanka bats first in must-win game against Netherlands

Netherlands retained the same XI that beat Namibia in the last over, but Sri Lanka was forced to make two changes to the lineup that beat UAE by 79 runs after Dushmantha Chameera and Pramod Madushan were injured

AP Geelong (Australia)
October 20, 2022 10:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first in its must-win Group A game against Netherlands on October 20, 2022 at the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. Photo: Twitter/@ICC

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first in its must-win Group A game against Netherlands on Thursday at the Twenty20 World Cup.

Netherlands is a surprise leader in Group A with two wins from two starts, but a loss to former champion Sri Lanka could have a big impact on its chances of going through to the Super 12 stage. A loss for the Dutch would leave them relying on United Arab Emirates to beat Namibia to advance.

Netherlands retained the same XI that beat Namibia in the last over, but Sri Lanka was forced to make two changes to the lineup that beat UAE by 79 runs after Dushmantha Chameera and Pramod Madushan were injured.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Chameera has been ruled out of the tournament with a calf muscle injury. Madushan’s hamstring is expected to recover for the second round.

Chameera is the third Sri Lankan to be ruled out of the tournament after Dilshan Madushanka (quad) and Danushka Gunathilaka (hamstring). Sri Lanka has replaced the three injured players with Kasun Rajitha, Binura Fernando and Ashen Bandara.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Squad:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando and Maheesh Theekshana.

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Vikram Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (captain), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen and Paul van Meekeren.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Twenty20 World Cup
Twenty20

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app