Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | Bangladesh opt to bat against Pakistan in virtual quarter-final

Bangladesh batsman Litton Das. Photo: Twitter/@ICC

Bangladesh batsman Litton Das. Photo: Twitter/@ICC

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in their do-or-die T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

After the Netherlands eliminated South Africa, the teams of Pakistan and Bangladesh are now playing a virtual quarterfinal as the winning side will advance to the semifinals.

Both Pakistan and Bangladesh have four points each and a victory will take them to six. India, sitting on top, are already on six points and have a match to play later in the day against Zimbabwe.

Bangladesh have made three changes to their lineup, bringing in Soumya Sarkar, Nasum Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain.

Pakistan on the other hand are unchanged.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Twenty20 World Cup
Twenty20
cricket
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 6, 2022 9:48:54 am | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/icc-t20-world-cup-2022-pakistan-vs-bangladesh-virtual-quarter-final-november-6-2022/article66102896.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY