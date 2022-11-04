ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | Ireland opt to field against New Zealand

Both teams named unchanged playing eleven

PTI Adelaide
November 04, 2022 09:59 IST

New Zealand’s Devon Conway bats during the T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Ireland in Adelaide, Australia, Friday, on November 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Ireland won the toss and opted to field against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Friday.

Playing XIs:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

