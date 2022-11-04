Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | Ireland opt to field against New Zealand

New Zealand’s Devon Conway bats during the T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Ireland in Adelaide, Australia, Friday, on November 4, 2022.

New Zealand’s Devon Conway bats during the T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Ireland in Adelaide, Australia, Friday, on November 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Ireland won the toss and opted to field against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Friday.

Both teams named unchanged playing eleven.

Playing XIs:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.


