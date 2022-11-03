ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | Haris approved as replacement for Zaman in Pakistan squad

Haris, who can also bowl off spin, was approved as a replacement by the event's technical committee after Zaman was ruled out of the tournament with posterior cruciate ligament damage in his right knee

PTI Sydney
November 03, 2022 11:38 IST

Pakistan’s Mohammad Haris. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan on Thursday replaced injured Fakhar Zaman with batting all-rounder Mohammad Haris just hours before their crucial T20 World Cup match against South Africa here.

"The event technical committee of the T20 World Cup has approved Mohammad Haris as a replacement for Fakhar Zaman in the Pakistan squad," the ICC said in a press release.

Haris, 21, has played only one T20 international, against England in Lahore in September.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the event technical committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

Pakistan take on South Africa at the Sydney Cricket ground requiring to win to keep their hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive.

